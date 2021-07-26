Tower Market Capitalization Hits $9.72 Million (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Tower coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tower has traded up 149.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tower has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $2.16 million worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tower

Tower (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,765,523 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

