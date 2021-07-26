Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.