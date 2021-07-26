TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

