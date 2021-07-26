TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,710,000 after acquiring an additional 894,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 769,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,528,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

