TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $418.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $422.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

