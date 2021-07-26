TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $199.05 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.