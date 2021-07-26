TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 532,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.99 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

