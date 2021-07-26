TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

