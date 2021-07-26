TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $475.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

