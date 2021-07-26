Traders Buy High Volume of Polaris Put Options (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,686 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 997 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Polaris by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.41. 50,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,718. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

