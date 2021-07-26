Trainline’s (TNLIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.