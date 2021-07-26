Transcodium Hits 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $135,402.10 and approximately $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00814334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

