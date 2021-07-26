Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 5,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,059,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.