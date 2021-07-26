Travala.com Price Hits $2.06 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00005319 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $102.13 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,505,868 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

