TravelCenters of America (TA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

