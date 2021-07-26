Travelzoo Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Travelzoo stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

