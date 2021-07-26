Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $819.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

