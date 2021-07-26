Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $5,147,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSE TREX opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

