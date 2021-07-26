Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

