TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.78.

TNET stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 197,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,367 shares of company stock worth $4,628,435. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

