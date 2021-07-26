TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.