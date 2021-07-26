TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to $248.4-252.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.31 million.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.78.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

