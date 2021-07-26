Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $26.29 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

TRN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.95. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

