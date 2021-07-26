TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 3.4%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.48. 9,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,364,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

