TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of TriState Capital worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

