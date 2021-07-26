Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.47% of Triumph Group worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

