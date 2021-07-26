TriumphX (TRIX) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $43,073.29 and approximately $79,859.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

