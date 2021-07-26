TROY Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One TROY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $70.38 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00133495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.03 or 1.00385779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.00828748 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

