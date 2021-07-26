TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 36,764 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 2.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $104.85. 10,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

