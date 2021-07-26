TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 2.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,684. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.09 and a twelve month high of $338.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.65.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

