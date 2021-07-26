TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$82.33 during trading on Monday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

