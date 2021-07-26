TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

DIS traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $176.95. 46,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

