TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,398.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,945 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

