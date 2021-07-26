TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares accounts for about 3.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned 1.63% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMV. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,389.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 632.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $367,000.

TMV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

