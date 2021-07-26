TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance International IPO ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 4.21% of Renaissance International IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPOS. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

NYSEARCA:IPOS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

