tru Independence LLC Buys 161,588 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,500.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,588 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $28.07. 615,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

