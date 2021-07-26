tru Independence LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03.

