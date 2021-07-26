tru Independence LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

