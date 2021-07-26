tru Independence LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.65. 20,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $299.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

