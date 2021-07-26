tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

