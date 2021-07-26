tru Independence LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,039.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 52,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,448. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

