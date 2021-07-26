tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,790,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,484,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 516,938 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.09. 387,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company has a market capitalization of $457.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.