True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 26149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

