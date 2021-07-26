TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.48 or 0.00859737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084332 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

