Truegame Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Truegame has a market cap of $57,751.26 and approximately $3,161.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

