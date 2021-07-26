Truist Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.80.

SIVB stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,464. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

