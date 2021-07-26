Truist Securiti Comments on Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Earthstone Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $9.85 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $773.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

