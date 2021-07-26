Truist Securiti Weighs in on MarineMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

