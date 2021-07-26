Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.91.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 15.50 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
