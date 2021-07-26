Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 13,142 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

